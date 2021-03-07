The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Western Union worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $396,187.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $7,343,710. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

