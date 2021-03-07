THEKEY Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $47,808.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006750 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001000 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.