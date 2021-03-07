Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

