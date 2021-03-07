Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $769.09 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $769.09 million and approximately $25.82 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00285375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $924.26 or 0.01794654 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,254,496,000 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

