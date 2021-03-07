Thisoption 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.13 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00470855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00077136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00081324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00051909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.70 or 0.00457430 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

