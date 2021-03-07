THORChain Price Reaches $5.57 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, THORChain has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $5.57 or 0.00011034 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $39.59 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00471191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00069249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00051910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00463824 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

