Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0004 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $24,513.80 and $54,833.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.00366053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

