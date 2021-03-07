Thore Cash Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $22,093.62 and $74,397.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.58 or 0.00375327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

