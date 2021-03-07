ThoreCoin (THR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51,054.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $853.68 million and approximately $51,054.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $9,847.96 or 0.19520000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00469745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00077213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00081740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00051594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.99 or 0.00461823 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

