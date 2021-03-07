ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches Market Cap of $855.60 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $855.60 million and $55,647.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $9,870.05 or 0.19520000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.59 or 0.00469874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00067872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00081042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.03 or 0.00462844 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

