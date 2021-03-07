Thunder Token Market Cap Reaches $73.56 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $73.56 million and $6.76 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.00446417 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

