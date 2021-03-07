thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.51 ($12.36).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

FRA TKA opened at €11.66 ($13.72) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.97. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

