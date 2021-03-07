Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys 292,741 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,741 shares during the quarter. Momo comprises approximately 5.8% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned about 1.09% of Momo worth $31,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 390.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Momo during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.53. 4,340,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,021. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.