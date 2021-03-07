Tiger Pacific Capital LP Has $33.44 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,824 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 6.2% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $33,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,132,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $131.26. The company has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

