Tiger Pacific Capital LP Invests $25.56 Million in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 968,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,562,000. MINISO Group makes up approximately 4.7% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned 0.32% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,974,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,814,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,278,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,672. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

