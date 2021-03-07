Tiger Pacific Capital LP Purchases Shares of 73,600 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,676,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 2.5% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $199.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

