Tiger Pacific Capital LP Takes $1.83 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Dada Nexus comprises 0.3% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. 1,868,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,519. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.