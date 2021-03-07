TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. TigerCash has a market cap of $715,370.62 and $7.33 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00321642 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

