TitanSwap Price Tops $0.98 (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $52.38 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001904 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00795511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00030520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042198 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

