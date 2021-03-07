TOKPIE Market Cap Achieves $171,104.97 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $171,104.97 and approximately $311.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000078 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

