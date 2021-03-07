Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

TOL stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,719 shares of company stock worth $28,241,589. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

