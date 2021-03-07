TOP Tops 1-Day Volume of $767,961.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TOP has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $18.51 million and approximately $767,961.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00795511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00030520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042198 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

