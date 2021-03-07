Tornado Cash Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $61.94 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $183.50 or 0.00356304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.86 or 0.00469633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00080511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.00457850 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,530 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

