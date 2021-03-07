Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 176,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49,303 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 118,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 965.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TEAF stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

