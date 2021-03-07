TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,060 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of TPI Composites worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in TPI Composites by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,736,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 136,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,448 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,875. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.