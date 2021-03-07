TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Short Interest Update

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,947,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TPTW remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,022,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,980,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. TPT Global Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

TPT Global Tech Company Profile

TPT Global Tech, Inc operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network.

