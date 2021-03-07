Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $10.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

Shares of TSCO opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day moving average is $145.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

