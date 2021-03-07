TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of TransUnion worth $67,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,296. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.