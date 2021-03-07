Travala.com 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.16 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00005206 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $134.68 million and $6.16 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00463032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00068351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00051269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00464378 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,014,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.