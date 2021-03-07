Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,391.25 ($18.18).

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Thursday.

In other Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) news, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 326 shares of company stock worth $471,107.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,475.50 ($19.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,433.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.97. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,229.58.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

