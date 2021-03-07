Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TREB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 626,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,230. Trebia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,728,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 75.6% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 520,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 223,978 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

