TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 56.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 149.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period.

THS opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.