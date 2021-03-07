Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22. Trex has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

