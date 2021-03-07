Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,830 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.36% of Trimble worth $59,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 786.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

