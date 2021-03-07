Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.74. 7,497,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

