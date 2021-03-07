Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Position Lowered by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,578 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Trip.com Group worth $72,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. 7,497,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.