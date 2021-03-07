TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,368 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of TripAdvisor worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 55,880 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

TRIP opened at $51.50 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.