Tripio Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00056163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.03 or 0.00791144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042195 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

