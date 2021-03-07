Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Triton International worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRTN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triton International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,425. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. Analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.89%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

