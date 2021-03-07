Trollcoin (TROLL) Trading 71% Higher This Week

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 71% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $903,065.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,711.57 or 0.99878698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00037774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00077609 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000947 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

