TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.66 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. TRON has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and $1.06 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001107 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

