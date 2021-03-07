TrueChain One Day Volume Reaches $25.81 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $18.06 million and $25.81 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.00781973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00027300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00030179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00041664 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

