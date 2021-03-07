TrueDeck (TDP) Price Up 161.7% This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 161.7% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $243,340.31 and $8,801.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00792459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041640 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

