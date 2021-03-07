TrumpCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $711.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $193,253.32 and $711.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00067293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.59 or 0.00288571 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002044 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012376 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

