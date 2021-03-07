TrumpCoin Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $193,733.46 and $141.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00284933 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002033 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012297 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

