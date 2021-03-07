TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 573,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $706.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

