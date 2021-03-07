TrustVerse (TRV) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.26 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $147,914.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00790614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042472 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars.

