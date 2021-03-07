Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to post sales of $101.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.11 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $500.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.63 million to $510.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $476.73 million, with estimates ranging from $463.37 million to $490.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

TNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $173.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

