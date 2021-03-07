TTC (TTC) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00056163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.03 or 0.00791144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042195 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

