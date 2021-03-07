TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 51% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,994,145,340 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.